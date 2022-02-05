(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

GoFundMe has removed a campaign for Canadian truckers protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates, saying it violated its terms of service due to reports of violence and unlawful activity. Donations to “Freedom Convoy 2022” had surpassed more than C$10 million ($7.8 million). GoFundMe will give all donors their money back, the platform said in a statement.

Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump was wrong to state that as vice president Pence could have voided the 2020 presidential election results and refused to certify Joe Biden’s victory. “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election, and (Vice President) Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence said at a conference.

Joe Rogan has apologized for his use of racial slurs spanning “12 years of conversations” on his popular podcast carried on Spotify. Singer India.Arie, who recently joined other artists in pulling her music from the streaming platform, posted a compilation video of Rogan saying the n-word repeatedly during various episodes. Spotify has reportedly removed as many as 70 episodes of Rogan’s show.

A shooting late Friday at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg, Virgina, left one person dead and four others wounded, police said. At least one of the wounded was a Virginia Tech student, the Blacksburg Police Department confirmed. The investigation is currently ongoing and there was no immediate word on motive or the whereabouts of the shooter.

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, wished her son a “Happy Heavenly 27th Birthday” in a tweet on Saturday. Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, was shot and killed by a neighborhood-watch volunteer in Florida in 2012. The volunteer was acquitted in the killing, spurring waves of national protests.

