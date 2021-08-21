(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday, which would make it the first to make landfall in New England in three decades.

Henri is on course to strike Long Island on Sunday then push into Connecticut and the upper Hudson River Valley or Berkshire Hills, bringing damaging winds, storm surges and heavy rains along the way.

#Sandy is trending on Twitter. The two storms have similarities, but also important differences that will probably affect the track and impact of Henri, according to the New York Times. While Sandy devastated parts of New York and New Jersey in 2012, Henri is expected to have less impact on New York City.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul is warning of “potential security threats” at the Kabul airport and advising U.S. citizens to “avoid traveling to the airport and to airport gates at this time,” in a security alert issued Saturday.

President Joe Biden’s promise to help vulnerable Afghans flee their country in the face of a Taliban onslaught is running up against his reluctance to budge from an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all U.S. forces. Refugee groups and former officials said he can’t sustain both.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Singapore and Vietnam on a trip aimed at building trade relationships with countries seen as crucial to the supply chain. She said Friday that issues stemming from a global chip shortage are “very real.”

The University of Virginia disenrolled 49 students who failed to meet the school’s vaccine mandate ahead of the fall semester, the Washington Post reported. They have until Aug. 25 to comply with the mandate and re-enroll for classes in the fall.

More than 96% of the university’s students are vaccinated and 335 students were granted permanent waivers due to religious and medical exemptions, the paper reported, citing school officials.

New York City will host the “Homecoming” mega concert in Central Park today. It will feature artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and LL Cool J, who are set to perform on the Great Lawn to a crowd of 60,000.

