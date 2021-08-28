(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

After hitting Cuba, Hurricane Ida is expected to land in Louisiana possibly as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The city of New Orleans is asking residents to evacuate as soon as possible or prepare to shelter in place Saturday evening, according to a text alert sent late Friday.

Thousands of people are expected to rally for voting rights in Washington today, the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Among the speakers at the National Mall are King’s son and the families of the late congressman John Lewis, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, according to the Washington Post.

Elon Musk derided electric pickup maker Rivian’s plan to file for an IPO and seek a valuation of more than $80 billion. The Irvine, California-based company has yet to deliver any vehicles to retail customers.

Musk tweeted that “maybe they should be required to deliver at least one vehicle per billion dollars of valuation *before* the IPO?”

U.S. forces on Friday carried out a strike in Afghanistan against the terrorist organization believed responsible for the Kabul airport bombing a day earlier.

Initial indications show one target was killed, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command said.

Arsenal is the No. 1 trend on Twitter, after the Premier League team suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday. It’s the club’s worst start in its history, the AP said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.