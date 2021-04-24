(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

India’s devastating wave of Covid infections led to another record of daily cases and deaths on Saturday. This time, the infection appears to have landed on its urban affluent, a group whose lives are usually insulated from the country’s worst economic and social crises.

The nation air-lifted oxygen supplies from Singapore to meet demand by its hospitals, which have reported acute shortages of beds, medical oxygen and crucial drugs.

Last week, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, tweeted at President Joe Biden to ask the U.S. lift an export embargo on raw materials for the vaccine. The U.S. administration said Friday it’s consulting with India but stopped short of offering to share vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, 10 days after urging providers to hold off while they reviewed serious and rare cases of blood clots. Pharmacies and hospitals are gearing up to resume giving the J&J shot.

Tiger Woods, 45, posted the first photo of himself on Instagram since his car accident in February. He was on crutches and in a walking boot on his home golf practice facility, smiling alongside his dog. Woods suffered severe injuries to his legs in the crash as his car hit a sign and a tree before coming to a stop in the brush.

Donald Trump is discussing plans to move to New Jersey for the summer, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The former U.S. president would spend the summer at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, about an hour’s drive from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. The plans have not been finalized.

The International Space Station’s population swelled to 11 on Saturday, the biggest crowd in more than a decade, with the arrival of SpaceX’s third crew capsule in less than a year, the AP reported. The Dragon spacecraft, carrying four astronauts, marked SpaceX’s the first crewed trip with previously flown equipment, a milestone of reusability in the launch business.

