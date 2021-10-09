(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

The U.S. Department of Justice said it won’t pursue federal civil rights charges against the police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times, partially paralyzing him. The agency cited lack of sufficient evidence that the officer willfully used excessive force.

The shooting occurred after officers responded to a domestic call in Kenosha, Wisconsin, involving Blake in August 2020

The incident sparked weeks of protests and violent unrest, including looting and arson

Social media honored John Lennon on what would his been the Beatles member’s 81st birthday. Paul McCartney tweeted in commemoration of his former band-mate.

In a first for a U.S. president, Joe Biden issued a proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

It’s the latest effort to refocus a holiday honoring explorer Christopher Columbus toward a remembrance of Native Americans

The day will be celebrated on Oct. 11 along with Columbus Day, which is established by federal law

Boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weighed in ahead of their fight Saturday in Las Vegas. It will the third bout between the two. British WBC champion Fury taunted his American challenger via Twitter, channeling pro wrestler The Undertaker.

