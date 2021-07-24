(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

U.S. government health officials increasingly expect vulnerable people will need to be given Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, the New York Times reported, without saying where it got the information.

People who are 65 and older or who have issues with their immune systems will most likely require a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, according to the NYT.

Separately, Republican senator Tom Cotton, speaking in a Friday interview on Fox News, blasted public health officials for “only” considering what they think is in the best interest of public health, when it comes to mask mandates and Covid restriction decisions. He said those concerns must be balanced with the need to work or for children to learn in person.

First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the Tokyo Olympics to cheer for American athletes. Earlier Saturday, she watched a 3-on-3 women’s basketball game between the U.S. and France with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the U.S. team won.

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters flooded into Sydney, defying stay-at-home orders imposed as Australia grapples with resurgent infection rates and a sluggish vaccination program. Some clashed with the police, and more than 50 people were charged with offenses.

Arizona state senator Wendy Rogers drew controversy online with her comment after Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team made the decision to change its name to the Guardians from the Indians.

