Queen Elizabeth II skipped out on festivities during the third day of her Platinum Jubilee, which included the Epsom Derby horse race. According to her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, the 96-year-old queen is watching at home in more comfortable attire. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines on Friday for attending the celebration, marking their first public appearance in the UK in two years.

The New York Rangers won against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in the NHL playoffs, spurring a wave of celebrations across New York including the lighting of the Empire State Building with the team’s colors. The Tampa Bay team had previously won 18 consecutive games before the defeat.

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek won the French Open women’s title for the second time on Saturday, defeating American Coco Gauff in two sets. Swiatek, who’s 21, has won 35 straight matches.

Pop icon Shakira confirmed on Saturday through her publicist that she had split from her boyfriend of 11 years, Gerard Piqué, a soccer player for FC Barcelona. Fans erupted in response to the announcement online. Meanwhile, Shakira and Piqué stayed quiet. The pair have two children together.

