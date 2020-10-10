(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Kim Jong Un is trending on Twitter as the North Korean leader held a rare midnight military parade through Pyongyang to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

Kim said weapons should “never be used first,” but “if any forces try to use their military power against us, I will preemptively mobilize our most powerful offensive force and punish them.”

On Chinese social media platform WeChat, users circulated posts about an app, called The Tuber browser, that let people visit blocked sites such as Google and Facebook from mainland China. The app, however, was removed from mobile stores Saturday.

The Villages, a large retirement community in Florida, is trending as senior citizens there held a parade in golf carts to support Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign is facing a drop in support among older adults amid his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RedBall Acquisition Corp., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. RedBall’s co-chairman is Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane.

Tropical Storm Delta moved inland over northeastern Louisiana, knocking out power lines and drenching an area still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

