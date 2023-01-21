(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING HEADLINES:

The Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22, ushering in the year of the Rabbit. Air travel inside China has returned to January 2019 levels ahead of the holiday, a time to celebrate and gather with family, as the country reopens from Covid lockdowns. International travel remains greatly diminished, however, with departures from China almost 90% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Cirium.

The 2024 US presidential race is beginning to stir, as former Trump Vice President Mike Pence’s political operation lured away a top adviser from potential Republican rival Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Politico reported on Friday. Tim Chapman was executive director for Haley’s political non-profit.

A day earlier, Haley told Fox News that the US needed “new leadership” and she asked: “Can I be that leader? Yes I think I can be that leader.” Close as she came, she didn’t make a formal announcement that she is running.

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic, battling a hamstring injury at the Australian Open but still in contention for a 10th title, is still young, thank you very much.

BUZZING COMPANIES:

Abbott Laboratories said it’s cooperating with the US Justice Department in a probe involving the contamination of baby formula at one of the company’s plants last year.

