Lyft shares dropped the most ever in a single day on Friday after the company forecast dramatically lower profits and said it will cut prices in an attempt to attract and keep customers. Shares closed down 36%, the biggest decline since the San Francisco-based company’s initial public offering four years ago.

The Pentagon has deployed planes and helicopters to recover the object spotted and shot down 40,000 feet over Alaska. The unidentified object, about the size of a car, fell onto ice. The incident comes less than a week after fighter jets shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that had crossed the US, heightening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

A Florida lawmaker, Representative Anna Paulina Luna, was the subject of a Washington Post expose that says she may have exaggerated or changed details about her ethnic heritage and family life. Luna called the article’s claims “bizarre.”

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year’s Super Bowl show. It will be her first live performance in years.

