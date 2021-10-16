(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

President Biden’s clean-power plan, a major element of his climate legislation, is at risk of collapsing because West Virginia senator Joe Manchin opposes it in the Democrats’ spending package.

West Virginia, a top coal producer, is trending along with Manchin’s name.

U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of police security arrangements for lawmakers after Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency on Friday.

A 25-year-old British man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and the U.K. Metropolitan Police said early investigation revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

It’s the second time in five years that a British lawmaker has been murdered in public after Jo Cox was killed while attending a meeting with constituents in 2016.

Hooters is trending after some waitresses at the restaurant chain complained on TikTok that their new uniforms are too short, NBC News reported.

Instagram was privately worried potentially losing teenage users to other social-media platforms, calling it an “existential threat,” the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a marketing presentation for 2018.

Starting in 2018 Instagram directed almost all its marketing at teens, mostly through the use of digital ads. The company didn’t provide a comment to the newspaper.

NASA’s Lucy mission launched at 5:34 a.m. Saturday at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Over the next 12 years, Lucy will investigate “fossils” of planetary formation. It will be the first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan Asteroids.

