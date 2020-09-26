(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media Saturday:

Irish fighter Conor McGregor’s claim that he will take on Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East in another return to the boxing ring was trending on Google. The contest could take place next year, with Pacquiao donating a portion of his prize earnings to Filipino Covid-19 victims, Agence France-Presse reported.

Wellwishers took to Twitter to wish former presidential candidate Ron Paul well after he went into hospital Friday for precautionary reasons.

“I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,” Paul said on his Twitter account, which showed a picture of him giving a thumbs-up sign from his hospital bed. The former Republican congressman from Texas had been seen to slur his words during a livestream on his YouTube channel.

His son Sen. Rand Paul his father was “doing well.” “Thank you for all your prayers today,” he said on Twitter.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday the state could enter the Phase 3 of reopening its economy. The announcement by the ally of President Donald Trump allows restaurants across the state to immediately function at full capacity, AP reported.

News trending on Instagram included a post by the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper about sniffer dogs being trained to detect Covid-19 with near total accuracy.

Also trending on Twitter was “Fergie,” not a reference to Prince Andrew’s former wife but rather a barb toward Manchester United scoring from a penalty kick in the 100th minute of its match against Brighton. United had a history of scoring late, late goals when Alex Ferguson was in charge.

