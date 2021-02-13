(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media:

Melania Trump announced on Twitter she has opened her own office after leaving the White House. “Please follow this account for news and updates,” says the tweet.

Oxford University has launched a study with AstraZeneca Plc to assess the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in children for the first time, the university reports.

The new trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on children and young adults between the ages of 6-17. The new trial will enroll 300 volunteers.

While most children are relatively unaffected by the virus, “it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination,” said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

A Republican congresswoman who voted to impeach President Trump told of a telephone conversation that House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

In a statement released Friday night on Twitter, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State said McCarthy had told her that he asked Trump to call off his supporters who had invaded the building. Trump, according to Herrera Beutler’s account, first claimed that the rioters were members of the leftist movement Antifa.

Read more here in the impeachment update.

Steve Schmidt, the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group, is resigning from the group’s board amid a series of scandals, Axios reports.

Schmidt’s resignation follows a report by The New York Times last month that another co-founder, John Weaver, made sexual overtures to young men, sometimes offering to help them get work in politics.

Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Chris Doyle resigned from his role Friday night, not long after an organization that promotes diversity in the N.F.L. called the recent decision to hire Doyle “simply unacceptable,” the New York Times reports.

Doyle was accused of mistreatment of Black players at the University of Iowa after a number of current and former Hawkeyes players said he fostered a culture of bullying and racism.

The Arctic blast sweeping the U.S. has unleashed winter weather from coast to coast. Storm warnings and advisories stretch from Washington state in the west, south to Texas and up the East Coast to New Jersey.

Across the central U.S., wind chill warnings and advisories cover most of the Great Plains and upper Midwest. Read more here.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.