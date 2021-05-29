(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

AMC, Regal and Cinemark will no longer require face masks for fully vaccinated guests following CDC guidelines, according to their websites.

The move comes as two new major films are launched for Memorial Day weekend. ViacomCBS’s Paramount Pictures is releasing “A Quiet Place Part II,” while Walt Disney Co. debuts “Cruella.”

Analysts expect the weekend to be the biggest since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Bitcoin continued its decline on Saturday, trading at $34,570 at 10:36 a.m. ET. It slumped 8.5% Friday, dropping back to its value during last week’s crypto meltdown. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.

The FBI is joining the New York Police Department to stem a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes by opening new investigations and increasing patrols, the Wall Street Journal reported.

To encourage reporting of hate crimes, the FBI intensified a public campaign, using posters with instructions in languages including Yiddish, Hebrew and Mandarin.

The U.S. Postal Service said it plans to boost the price of a first class stamp to 58 cents from 55 cents as it works to stabilize its finances amid slumping mail volume and lagging delivery.

Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend with the highest gasoline prices in seven years. The national average price at the pump hit $3.045 per gallon this month.

“The President knows that gas prices are a pain point for Americans,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday. “President Biden is opposed to any proposals to raise the gas tax.”

