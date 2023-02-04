(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Mount Washington in New Hampshire is said to have some of the world’s worst weather, and as the Northeastern United States freezes in record-cold temperatures, the top of the 6,288-foot peak is earning that dubious distinction.

Adani Enterprises shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter. Meantime, Bondholders of Adani Group firms are holding initial conversations with financial advisers and lawyers to weigh their options after the unfolding crisis at the Indian conglomerate sent several dollar obligations into distressed territory.

The Chinese surveillance balloon has traveled over a swath of the Midwest, including St. Louis, and has been spotted over North Carolina. A second balloon from China has been identified floating over Latin America, the Pentagon said.

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets guard who will be a free agent this summer, has asked the team to trade him before the NBA deadline on Thursday, the New York Times reports, citing a person familiar with the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

