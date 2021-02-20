(Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid has returned to normal operations and the region’s recovery is under way as the weather finally warms up. The state was “seconds and minutes” from cascading blackouts that would have taken weeks or months to restore, chief executive of the grid operator Bill Magness recalled.

Senator Ted Cruz, back in Texas after his trip to Cancun, Mexico, took to Twitter to endorse an article on Forbes.com that says the storm exposed “the perils of attempting to ‘electrify everything.’”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman, appeared at the Houston Food Bank to help get supplies to Texans.

Elon Musk said the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum “seem high” as the cryptocurrencies reached new records. Bitcoin’s market value reached $1 trillion for the first time. Musk earlier called Bitcoin a “less dumb” version of cash, and added, “Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter.”

Reddit trader Keith Gill, aka “Roaring Kitty,” appears to have bought an additional 50,000 shares of GameStop stock, according to a screenshot of his brokerage account on Friday afternoon. He now holds 100,000 shares of the video-game retailer worth about $4 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the screenshot. Gill declined to comment to the newspaper.

Naomi Osaka, 23, beat Jennifer Brady at the Australian Open in straight sets, and has won each of her four Grand Slam finals.

Jing Fong, the iconic dim sum restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown, announced it’s permanently closing its dining room due to business losses from Covid-19. It will continue operating its kitchen for take-out, delivery and outdoor dining orders.

