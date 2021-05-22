(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

President Joe Biden will host George Floyd’s family at the White House on Tuesday, the first anniversary of Floyd’s death in Minnesota while in police custody.

Biden has called on lawmakers to honor Floyd with a police-reform bill, but talks on the bill have stalled in Congress, AP reported.

Two guards at a federal jail in New York City where accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself will avoid jail for falsifying records under a deal with prosecutors.

Tova Noel and Michael Thomas agreed to cooperate with a Justice Department review by providing information about their employment at the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events surrounding Epstein’s death.

The guards failed to check on the 66-year-old for about eight hours, but instead sat at their desks, searching the internet for furniture and motorcycle sales and sports news, according to a 2019 indictment.

Elon Musk is again tweeting about cryptocurrencies, and this time he’s clear on where his support lies. The “true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter,” he said.

Bitcoin rose after Musk’s post to trade at $38,333 at 10:20 a.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency whipsawed heading into the weekend after a new warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on digital currencies.

U.S. Army is trending after GOP Senator Ted Cruz said an army recruitment ad shows a “woke, emasculated military,” drawing rebuke from veterans including Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth. Later, Cruz responded that the U.S. has the “greatest military on earth” and put the blame on the Democratic Party.

Lady Gaga revealed that she was sexually assaulted and impregnated by a music producer when she was 19. She opened up about her experience, which she said led to a “total psychotic break,” in an interview in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new documentary on mental health, “The Me You Can’t See” on Apple TV+.

