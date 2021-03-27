(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Major anti-coup protests erupted in Myanmar, leaving at least 60 demonstrators dead. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing warned civilians earlier on state TV that they risked getting shot if they protested. March 27 is Armed Forces Day in the country, which commemorates the army’s resistance to Japanese occupation in 1945.

A video of Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, went viral overnight in which he claimed that three decades ago meth in his home state was produced domestically, but nowadays comes from Mexico.

Two people are dead -- including one shot by a police officer -- and at least eight are injured after two separate shootings in Virginia Beach, according to local law enforcement.

Against the background of anti-Asian violence in the U.S., Lee Wong, an elected official in Ohio, trended on Twitter after removing his shirt during a town hall meeting to show scars he received during his U.S. military service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked.

Former President Donald Trump released a short statement wondering whether Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the FBI probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, was still alive.

