(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Weekend is being played in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The high-profile event features the league’s top rookies, celebrities, slam dunk contests, various performances and awards.

To close the weekend, the teams captained by LeBron James and Kevin Durant are slated to headline a highly anticipated game on Sunday night.

Eileen Gu, an 18-year-old Olympic freestyle skier, won her third Olympic medal in Beijing on Friday, taking a gold in the women’s halfpipe. Born and raised in San Francisco, Gu chose to represent China, her mother’s native country, in the Games this year. Gu will attend Stanford University in the fall.

Twelve people are still missing after a fire that broke out on a ferry traveling from Greece to Italy on Friday. A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew members were on board, officials said. According to the Greek Coast Guard, a total of 280 people were rescued, but a dozen individuals have yet to be found.

Netflix announced it will release four new Dave Chappelle comedy specials, months after the comedian and platform faced criticism over his previous Netflix project, “The Closer.” The new series called “Chappelle’s Home Team” will be available for subscribers on Feb. 28.

The streaming platform also premiered “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” a sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror film “Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” exclusively for its subscribers Friday. The film creates its own path, omitting certain characters from later sequels and picking up many years after the original story line.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.