4h ago
Social Media Buzz: #NeverForget, NYC Memorial, Trump Whereabouts
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing in social media this morning:
#NeverForget. Thousands of New Yorkers gathered at the World Trade Center site to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. President Joe Biden, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are among the officials there.
- The memorial began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time 20 years ago when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, hit the North Tower.
- Streets around New York City, including much of Lower Manhattan will be closed Saturday. Officials told residents to expect a large, armed police presence across the city.
The Obamas and the Clintons also joined President Biden at the event. Meanwhile, #Where is Trump is trending. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to host a boxing match tonight in Florida, during which he will provide commentary.
Bruce Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 ceremony.
Apple Inc. lost $85 billion in value Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.