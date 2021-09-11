(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing in social media this morning:

#NeverForget. Thousands of New Yorkers gathered at the World Trade Center site to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. President Joe Biden, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio are among the officials there.

The memorial began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time 20 years ago when the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, hit the North Tower.

Streets around New York City, including much of Lower Manhattan will be closed Saturday. Officials told residents to expect a large, armed police presence across the city.

The Obamas and the Clintons also joined President Biden at the event. Meanwhile, #Where is Trump is trending. Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to host a boxing match tonight in Florida, during which he will provide commentary.

Bruce Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 ceremony.

Apple Inc. lost $85 billion in value Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.

