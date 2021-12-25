(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media on Saturday:

Some users are reporting problems on the Nintendo eShop, the dedicated online infrastructure for the Nintendo Switch, on Christmas morning. The company said in a statement it’s currently experiencing difficulties with its network service.

Last year, users also experienced problems navigating the platform on Christmas Day, according to a tweet at the time.

“Don’t Look Up,” which has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, was among the most Googled items in the U.S. on Saturday, after Netflix began streaming it on Christmas Eve. The movie was directed by Adam McKay, who’s known for directing the 2015 Oscar-winning film “The Big Short” and “Step Brothers.”

Voting for the National Basketball Association All-Star Game kicked off Christmas morning. The two guards and three front-court players with the best rankings in each conference will be named All-Star starters, according to the NBA’s website. The exhibition game will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Three members of the K-pop band BTS have contracted Covid, the band’s management agency announced, according to a report by the Associated Press. Jin and RM tested positive. Suga was the first band member to have a positive result Friday. The hashtag #GetWellSoonJin was trending Saturday morning on Twitter as fans sent best wishes.

