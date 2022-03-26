(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

There’s been a major workforce loss at the National Labor Review Board in recent years, Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson writes. The NLRB oversees collective bargaining, and the bleed comes at a time when workers at Starbucks, Amazon and other companies are organizing.

The Foo Fighters announced the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins just before the rock band was set to take the stage for a concert in Bogotá, Colombia. The statement didn’t mention a cause of death. Hawkins, who had been with the band for 25 years, was 50 years old.

Fans of the regency romance show “Bridgerton” reacted to season 2, which debuted on Netflix March 25. There were notes of appreciation that the Sharma sisters, who are played by actresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, refer to their father and each other in Tamil.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said he would vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson is an extraordinary person with an extraordinary American story. We both love this country, but we disagree on judicial philosophy and I am sadly unable to vote for this confirmation,” the Republican said in a statement. Jackson’s place as the first Black woman on the nation’s high court looks almost certain after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said she had his vote.

A former nurse was found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult and negligent homicide connected to the 2017 killing of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was acquitted of reckless homicide. Friday’s verdict “will have a long-lasting negative impact on the profession,” the American Nurses Association said in a statement.

An investigative report found that Vaught administered the wrong drug to Charlene Murphey, a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

