What's buzzing on social media:

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, ratcheting up tensions after issuing a warning to the US and parading a record number of rockets through the streets of Pyongyang designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the American mainland.

A member of the Qatari royal family and Britain’s richest man submitted offers to acquire Manchester United Plc, formally starting the bidding process for the English football giant.

Critics of Fox News lashed out against a trove of internal documents showing that the network worried ratings would tank if it acknowledged Joe Biden’s win as president or questioned the Trump campaign’s false claims of fraud.

The search term “clinical depression” was trending on Google two days after Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital for treatment.

Partisan divides continue over the Norfolk Southern Corp. train derailment earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio. The fiery crash didn’t cause any injuries or deaths, but it has become a focal point of grievances, including worry about the safety of drinking water and accusations that the federal government has downplayed the incident because of the town’s conservative political

Adding to anger is that President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone to lead the federal agency that regulates the transport of hazardous materials.

