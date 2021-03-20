(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

The Tokyo Olympic Games will take place without overseas spectators in the hopes of pulling off the delayed games despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tickets purchased by foreigners will be refunded.

Elon Musk said that if Tesla ever used its cars to spy in China, or anywhere, it would get “shut down everywhere.” The Tesla CEO used an opportunity to speak to an audience in China to strenuously deny the electric carmaker would ever use a vehicle’s technology for spying.

“If a commercial company did engage in spying, the negative effects to that company would be extremely bad,” said Musk, who was beamed in remotely from the U.S.

His comments came less than 24 hours after Bloomberg News reported that Tesla’s cars have been banned from Chinese military complexes and housing compounds because of concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.

A vigil was held at Union Square in New York City Friday night to protest anti-Asian racism and honor the victims of the Atlanta massage parlor shootings. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Mayor Bill de Blasio and mayoral candidate Andrew Yang appeared at the event.

President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia Friday and called on Congress to send him new legislation on hate crimes and for Americans to “change our hearts” to combat racially motivated attacks on Asian Americans.

A magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan Saturday, briefly triggering a tsunami advisory for Miyagi prefecture and causing shaking in Tokyo. Initial damage reported was minor compared to the magnitude 7.3 tremblor that struck about a month ago further south on Japan’s Pacific coast.

