The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast on Walt Disney’s ABC on Sunday night, hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The race for this year’s best-picture Oscar may come down to a battle between Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and Apple TV+’s “CODA,” analysts say, marking the first time the top award goes to a non-traditional film distributor.

Viewership for the Academy Awards has plunged in recent years, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, is trying to reduce the long run-time by handing out eight prizes before tonight’s broadcast starts. That’s sparked something of an uproar, especially for contenders in categories that didn’t make the cut.

Actor Sean Penn called for a boycott of the Oscars should Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not make a virtual appearance, the Washington Post reported. Penn threatened to “smelt” his own awards if that were the case. Penn has two best-actor awards for his appearances in “Mystic River” and “Milk.”

Fan tributes have been flowing in following the death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the Foo Fighters. He died at 50. The band had been in Colombia, where they were scheduled to play on Friday. Their official Twitter account put out a statement saying that “the Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss,” adding that Hawkins’s “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

A Colorado wildfire south of Boulder on Saturday forced authorities to issue an evacuation order for more than 19,000 people, the Associated Press reported. A fire-rescue spokesperson for the town said the fire had been fueled by wind and had grown to more than 120 acres.

