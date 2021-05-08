(Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline is working to restore operations after a cyber-attack prompted the company to take its systems offline, threatening the supply of refined petroleum products to gas stations in major cities on the U.S. eastern seaboard.

Colonial, which runs the largest U.S. gasoline and diesel pipeline system, has hired a third-party cybersecurity firm to investigate and contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.

A falling Chinese rocket probably won’t cause any damage when it returns to Earth, the country’s foreign ministry said, in an attempt counter U.S. concerns about the spacecraft’s uncontrolled re-entry.

Elon Musk is set to host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show’s choice to host the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. has drawn criticism and some pushback from its own cast members, the New York Times reported.

Musk, whose tweets move financial markets, has been posting content without credit, leaving some creators frustrated, according to the New York Times.

Various celebrities will appear Saturday on Global Citizen’s “Vax Live” prime-time special on CBS and ABC, aimed at promoting vaccine access. Selena Gomez hosts, with Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Harry and Chrissy Tiegen among the guests. President Joe Biden and the first lady will appear in a pre-recorded message.

Nina Turner, an Ohio Democrat running for a seat in the House of Representatives, is trending on Twitter after her opponent Shontel Brown launched an ad saying Turner’s been critical of Biden.

Progressives are backing Turner, while establishment Democrats are rallying behind Brown, chair of the Democratic Party in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Turner was a co-chair of Bernie Sander’s 2020 presidential campaign.

English actress Kate Winslet said that for her role in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” show, she visited a Wawa, the East Coast gas station-convenience store-fast food chain.

“It almost felt like a mythical place,” she said on the L.A. Time’s podcast “The Envelope,” the Huffington Post reported.

