(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

A trending post on Reddit page WallStreetBets asked members to “stop posting and commenting about organizing.” The SEC said Friday that it’s seeking to identify potential misconduct and warned traders about engaging in illegal schemes to drive up share prices.

“Seriously. That’s how the sub will be taken down by the SEC. This is not a joke anymore,” the post said.

Users reply in comments that they are holding the stock and not organizing.

Separately, a photo of what appears to be a billboard in Oklahoma that says “We’re Not Leaving! $GME” is circulating on Reddit.

French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism online after he told reporters on Friday that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be “quasi-ineffective” on people older than 65. Scientists say the claim is untrue.

Far-right talk show host Alex Jones trended on Twitter. The Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol Hill riot was arranged and funded by a small group including a top Trump campaign fundraiser and donor facilitated by him, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Black Lives Matter has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian politician Petter Eide, who nominated the group, said the movement had forced countries outside the U.S. to grapple with racism within their own societies, according to the Guardian.

“The Little Things,” a cop drama starring two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington, opened on Friday in cinemas and on HBO Max. It will probably dominate the box office over the weekend.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.