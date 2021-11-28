(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Organized retail theft has increasingly made news in the U.S. in recent months. A few days after Best Buy Co. shares tumbled after Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said the company is seeing more shoplifting, at least 30 people looted a store in Minnesota on Black Friday to steal electronics.

In California, Los Angeles and San Francisco also registered major losses from retail theft in the past week, with companies that range from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Burberry Group PLC to Home Depot Inc.

Adobe Digital Economy Index is expecting Cyber Monday to bring the biggest holiday shopping of the year, with consumers projected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion.

On social media, users are already discussing deals and whether to invest in new purchases after a disappointing Black Friday.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit northern Peru on Sunday morning, destroying buildings across the country. So far, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, but at least two people are being treated for smaller injuries, according to local newspaper El Comercio.

Formula 1 legend Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died at age 79, the group has announced.

“His passing marks the end of an era,” the team said on Twitter. “He led our team to 16 world championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.”

