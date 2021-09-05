(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

A viral Rolling Stone story about horse drug overdose patients over-crowding a hospital in Oklahoma has been debunked.

Northeastern Hospital System Sequoyah issued a statement, saying that it has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin, and all patients at the emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate.

A group of soldiers seized power in Guinea and dissolved the West African nation’s constitution, according to a statement broadcast on state television.

The announcement came hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry, earlier on Sunday morning. Agence France-Presse reported that the coup leaders arrested President Alpha Conde.

Anthony Fauci confirmed that the U.S. plan to administer booster shots nationwide will likely begin only with the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech vaccine, with a possible delay for the Moderna Inc. shot.

Disney’s “Shang-Chi,” the first-ever Marvel picture featuring an Asian superhero, earned $71.4 million in domestic weekend box office, the highest ever Labor Day weekend opening record.

#Dutch Grand Prix is trending. Max Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to win the Dutch GP since its Formula One debut in 1952, the Guardian reported.

