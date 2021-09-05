1h ago
Social Media Buzz: Rolling Stone Story, Guinea Coup, ‘Shang-Chi’
A viral Rolling Stone story about horse drug overdose patients over-crowding a hospital in Oklahoma has been debunked.
- Northeastern Hospital System Sequoyah issued a statement, saying that it has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin, and all patients at the emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate.
A group of soldiers seized power in Guinea and dissolved the West African nation’s constitution, according to a statement broadcast on state television.
- The announcement came hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry, earlier on Sunday morning. Agence France-Presse reported that the coup leaders arrested President Alpha Conde.
Anthony Fauci confirmed that the U.S. plan to administer booster shots nationwide will likely begin only with the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech vaccine, with a possible delay for the Moderna Inc. shot.
Disney’s “Shang-Chi,” the first-ever Marvel picture featuring an Asian superhero, earned $71.4 million in domestic weekend box office, the highest ever Labor Day weekend opening record.
#Dutch Grand Prix is trending. Max Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to win the Dutch GP since its Formula One debut in 1952, the Guardian reported.
