(Bloomberg) -- An airplane carrying parachutists crashed during a flight over the Republic of Tatarstan in Central Russia on Sunday, Reuters reports. 16 passengers were killed, while six are in a serious condition

The aircraft’s pilots reported the left engine failed shortly after takeoff and attempted an emergency landing, according to the regional governor

The plane belonged to an aeronautics club based in the city of Menzelinsk

CSPAN’s decision to televise a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, featuring Donald Trump attraction attention. Some commentators criticized the network for giving the former president airtime after leaving office.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds also attended. Trump endorsed Grassley for reelection during his speech.

Italy’s Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. Briton Lewis Hamilton placed fifth, surrendering his Formula One championship lead to Max Verstappen of Belgium.

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, over a quarter of its schedule, on Sunday, CNBC reports. The airline blamed the cancellations on air traffic control issues as well as weather disruptions.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.