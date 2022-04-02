(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will run for a congressional seat in the state, according to a a statement she released on Friday. “We need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda,” Palin said. The seat became vacant after Representative Don Young died last month.

Pope Francis apologized on Friday for the Roman Catholic Church’s abuses of Indigenous Canadians. The pope told a visiting delegation that he felt “sorrow and shame” for the harm brought on the population for more than a century.

Will Smith resigned from the group that runs the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Oscar winner for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the March 27 show.

The University of Connecticut Huskies and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in the women’s NCAA March madness finals after both teams won their final four games last night. The championship will take place Sunday night.

