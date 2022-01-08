(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning.

Tributes continued to pour in for Sidney Poitier, whose pioneering work in the 1950s and 1960s did so much for later generations of Black actors. Poitier’s death at age 94 was announced Friday.

Ahmaud Arbery was also trending Saturday after the three White men convicted of shooting him to death while he jogged through their quiet Georgia neighborhood were sentenced to life in prison. One of them will be able to seek parole after 30 years.

#Scotus and #Gorsuch are in focus after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices expressed skepticism about President Joe Biden’s push to get more people vaccinated as Covid-19 infections surge.

In the U.K., the attorney general for England and Wales said she’s considering referring the acquittal of four people who toppled a slavery-tainted statue to the court of appeal. The protesters were cleared by a jury of causing criminal damage to the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, arguing its existence constituted a public offense or a hate crime.

The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s attempt to play in the Australian Open continues to rumble on. He launched a legal appeal against his visa being canceled, saying he had a positive PCR Covid test on Dec. 16 and should therefore be admitted to the country. The U.K.’s Daily Mail on Saturday published public images of the tennis star at an event with children in Belgrade the next day.

Saturday’s Google Doodle commemorates what would have been U.K. theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s 80th birthday.

And the biggest music trend of the day: Elvis Presley, who was born 87 years ago in Mississippi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.