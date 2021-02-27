(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

The U.S. House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief plan, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, enhanced jobless benefits and fresh funding for vaccines and testing. No Republicans backed the bill, and two Democrats voted against it as well. The focus now moves to Senate.

Warren Buffett, 90, acknowledged that he made a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts, an aerospace parts company, in his annual letter to investors.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.

Marco Rubio, who’d been expected to speak at the annual CPAC event in his home state, said he had to cancel because of an “unexpected family issue.” The event, a highlight of the Republican Party’s calendar, has a line-up of Trump administration veterans and potential 2024 hopefuls. Former President Donald Trump will speak on Sunday as he cements his grip on the party.

Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney were not invited to the event.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013, supplied vast resources to the paper, and turned its business and journalistic strategy upside down, stipulating that its outlook would change from local to national, even global, the New York Times reported. Bezos declined to be interviewed for the story.

Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Brooklyn that left one person in critical condition Friday night, according to ABC7NY. The three men are Asian, its reporter tweeted. The motive wasn’t immediately clear. The incident came amid a spike of hate crimes against Asian people in the U.S. in the past year, possibly a reflection of misplaced blame over the spread of the coronavirus.

