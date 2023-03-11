(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING COMPANIES:

SVB Financial Group’s abrupt demise — the biggest bank failure in more than a decade — has left scores of entrepreneurs in the lurch and livid. The Biden administration expressed “full confidence” in regulators, even as some watchdogs race to review blueprints for handling such banking crises. The drama this week, which also included the fall of crypto lender Silvergate Capital Corp., is spurring arguments in Washington over the Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul enacted after the 2008 crisis — as well as its partial rollback under President Donald Trump.

BUZZING HEADLINES:

Elon Musk and Steve Bannon walloped each other, and the slugfest inevitably played out on and about Musk’s Twitter. Complaining about anti-China voices he says are blocked from Twitter, Bannon called Musk “a total and complete phony...He is owned — lock, stock and barrel — by the Chinese Communist Party.” Musk fired that gun back.

The US returns to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, with none of the arguments settled over lost sleep, road safety or disorienting light and darkness.

Hollywood will congratulate and celebrate itself on Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. The film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominees, and a response team will be on hand to avoid another incident like “the slap” of last year’s ceremony.

