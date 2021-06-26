(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Tesla Inc. plans to recall more than 285,000 electric vehicles sold in China, representing most of the vehicles it delivered there over the past few years, to address risks associated with its autopilot feature after an investigation by the country’s market regulator.

The cars’ autopilot systems can be activated automatically, potentially leading to crashes from sudden acceleration, the Chinese agency said.

Tesla has faced various setbacks in China over recent months, including concerns that public opinion toward billionaire Elon Musk’s company would sour after a number of crashes.

Amid protests over the killing of George Floyd last year, Donald Trump had considered invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops in Washington D.C. to quell the demonstrations, the New York Times reported, citing two senior Trump administration officials.

Trump never invoked the act. In a statement to the Times, Trump denied the report and said, “It’s absolutely not true and if it was true, I would have done it.”

Kevin McCarthy is trending on Twitter after a police officer who was seriously injured during the Jan.6 Capitol riot confronted the top House Republican in a meeting Friday. Michael Fanone, the officer, asked the minority leader to publicly denounce statements by Republican members who downplayed the violence of the attack, to no avail.

“He said he would address it at a personal level, with some of those members,” Fanone told reporters after the meeting, the New York Times reported.

On Twitter, some people are calling on the United Services Automobile Association, a financial services group and insurer tailored to current and former members of the military, to stop advertising on Fox News. Earlier, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was “not just a pig, he’s stupid,” for defending the teaching of critical race theory in the military.

Bitcoin slipped toward $30,000 on Saturday, more than halved from a peak near $65,000 in April, hurt by a cryptocurrency clampdown in China, tightening regulatory scrutiny elsewhere and concerns that the servers underpinning the virtual coin consume too much energy.

