(Bloomberg) -- Here’s what’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Andrew Tate, a former reality TV star in the UK who has described himself as “absolutely a misogynist,” was banned from Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook for violating policies “on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

A regular guest on Alex Jones’s Infowars, Tate had more than 4.7 million followers on Instagram at the time of his ban, up from 1 million in June.

Extreme rainfall is forecast from southern Oklahoma to central Texas, increasing the risk of serious flash flooding, particularly in urban areas.

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista appeared on the cover of British Vogue and opened up about the mental health toll of her disfiguring cosmetic procedure.

The 57-year-old said she’d have turned down the fat-freezing treatment had she known that “side effects may include losing your livelihood and (ending) up so depressed that you hate yourself.”

Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game. The 75-year-old pitcher, nicknamed “Spaceman,” walked off the field with assistance and was taken to a local hospital.

And happy 74th birthday to Robert Plant, lead singer of Led Zeppelin and one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time.

Born in West Bromwich, central England, in 1948, Plant met Jimmy Page in 1968 and the two hit it off immediately. Initially called the “New Yardbirds,” the band soon came to be known as Led Zeppelin, and their debut album hit the charts the following year.

Plant was a guest on the BBC’s long-running Desert Island Discs this year, where he was invited to choose eight songs, one book and one luxury item to take with him to a mythical desert island. His favorite musical piece was “Serenade” by Mario Lanza and his luxury item was a basket containing photos of homing pigeons.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.