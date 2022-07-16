(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING COMPANIES

The Toyota Crown, a car known for ferrying around Japan’s corporate and political elite, is set for the global stage starting next year with Toyota planning to release versions in 40 countries and regions. The Crown was the first Toyota passenger car designed and manufactured entirely in Japan, making it a symbol of the automaker’s postwar rise.

BUZZING TWEETS

Joe Manchin, the conservative-leaving senator from West Virginia, is attracting howls from fellow Democrats for again derailing President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. He rejected several tax and climate provisions that Biden and his party’s leadership have been pitching to him, though the holdout lawmaker has said he would back a prescription drug pricing package tied to a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The House committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol has subpoenaed records from the Secret Service after being told by a government inspector general that the agency wasn’t cooperating with the inquiry. Texts from Secret Service agents on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 were reported lost during an equipment replacement after the inspector general’s office asked for them as part of its investigation of the Capitol assault.

Ivana Trump, divorced from the former president, died from “an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso,” New York City’s chief medical examiner said in a statement. The police were investigating whether Trump, who was 73, had fallen down a staircase, the New York Times reported, though this being the internet, conspiracy theories abounded.

President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia included a fist bump, discussions about Riyadh leading OPEC+ to gradually boost oil supply, and murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

