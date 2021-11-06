(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

At least eight people were killed and dozens more were injured during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in Houston Friday night.

About 50,000 people were at the scene, according to the city’s fire department.

Organizers of the Astroworld music festival canceled the event scheduled on Saturday and said they were “focused on supporting local officials.”

The House on Friday passed the biggest U.S. infrastructure package in decades, marking a victory for President Joe Biden and unleashing $550 billion of fresh spending on roads, bridges, public transit and other projects.

The vote was 228-206, and the legislation now goes to Biden for his signature. The public-works bill totals more than $1.2 trillion when routine highway dollars are factored in.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi posted on Twitter that the first Uber driver has picked up her Tesla rental as part of the ride-hailing company’s partnership with Hertz, which reached an agreement last month to supply Uber drivers with electric vehicles.

Elon Musk said in a tweet that if he couldn’t acquire the “Tesla Motors” trademark back in the day, his top alternate name would be “Faraday,” a name that another electric-vehicle maker ended up adopting. Michael Faraday was a British scientist responsible for breakthroughs in the study of electricity.

An oil tanker exploded late Friday after a collision near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 92 people, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials. Victims included people who gathered to collect leaking fuel.

