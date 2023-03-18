(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning.

BUZZING COMPANIES:

UBS Group AG is asking the Swiss government for a backstop to cover future risks if it were to buy Credit Suisse Group AG, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

UBS is discussing scenarios in which the government would take on certain legal costs and potential losses in any deal, said the people, asking not to be identified describing private discussions. The largest Swiss bank is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of its smaller rival at the urging of regulators to halt a crisis of confidence, Bloomberg reported earlier.

BUZZING HEADLINES:

Former President Donald Trump said he’s bracing to be arrested on Tuesday in a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, citing unspecified leaks in the investigation, and called for protest to “take our nation back.”

Trump paired his comments in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday with a renewed verbal attack on investigators, who he said are pursuing a “fairytale” that has been debunked.

Wyoming became the first state to specifically ban medication abortion, though it’s already illegal in states with complete abortion bans. Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican who signed the law late Friday, said in a statement the ban would strengthen “protections for the unborn,” while acknowledging it would likely be challenged in court.

Fans and friends paid tribute to Lance Reddick, the actor and musician known for his roles on The Wire and John Wick. Reddick, 60, died “suddenly” on Friday, his publicist said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

