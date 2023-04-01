(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says it raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours after reports that the former president had been indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a hush-money payment.

A massive storm system that spawned dozens of tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest late Friday, leaving at least 10 dead. In Illinois, more than 250 people had gathered at the Apollo Theater in the city of Belvidere for a heavy metal concert when the roof was ripped off. At least one person was killed and dozens were hurt, according to local media reports.

Pope Francis was released from the hospital on Saturday to return to the Vatican after being treated for a pulmonary infection.

Asked as he was leaving the hospital how he felt, the 86-year-old pontiff answered in a whisper, “I’m still alive.” He also confirmed that he’ll take part in Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter’s Square as Holy Week begins.

The season finale for NCAA men’s college basketball is shaping up to be something extra special. The Final Four begins Saturday with No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic University facing San Diego State, before Miami play UConn, the highest seed at No. 4.

The tournament has been so full of shocks that billionaires Steve Pagliuca and Jamie Dinan are the only people left in Bloomberg’s Brackets for a Cause with a shot at winning.

In the women’s Final Four, Caitlin Clark led Iowa to an upset of defending champion South Carolina on Friday night, and on to a showdown with LSU for the title.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.