(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media today:

Demonstrators who dispute the election result are rallying at the Capitol in a “March for Trump.” President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that he didn’t know about the event, but would be “seeing them.” On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid to overturn election results.

Clashes between Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators began before midnight on Friday, a few blocks from the White House, the Washington Post reported.

President-elect Joe Biden is considering New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to be his attorney general, a person familiar with the matter said Friday night. Cuomo would likely face a difficult confirmation fight with opponents on both sides of the aisle.

#ClimateAmbitionSummit is trending, as world leaders and corporate bosses set out what they’ll do to slow global warming in a virtual conference that marks the fifth anniversary of Paris Agreement. So far, it’s been incremental measures only.

In a major M&A deal, AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and shares, adding a specialist in the treatment of rare diseases and immunology to its portfolio of medications for cancer and other illnesses.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.