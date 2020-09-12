(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media today:

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that voters in North Carolina should vote early by mail and head to the polling station on election day to “see if it was counted.” The state’s officials once again warn that voting twice is a crime. Twitter added a label to say the tweet violated its rules.

Elon Musk says fellow multi-billionaire Bill Gates “has no clue” about electric trucks, in response to a tweet asking for his opinion on Gates’s August blog on climate change and electric vehicles. In the blog, Gates said “batteries are big and heavy” and aren’t a solution for long-haul transportation.

Wildfires continue to rage across the West Coast, causing extensive damage across California, Oregon and Washington. Evacuations have been ordered in several places. Trump will visit wildfire-affected areas in California on Monday, his spokesman said, tagging the visit onto a campaign trip to Nevada and Arizona.

In trending Covid-19 news, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have restarted a U.K. trial of a vaccine after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton is releasing a luxury face shield priced at nearly $1,000 each.

