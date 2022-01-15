(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media:

A tsunami warning was issued for Hawaii and the entire U.S. West coast late Friday night following an underwater volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area tweeted that the resulting tsunami would comes in pulses of surging water levels, similar to a high tide. It warned that the surges could drag people out to sea.

Saturday’s NFL wild-card doubleheader features the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Cincinnati Bengals, while the New England Patriots travel to the Buffalo Bills where a winter storm could be a deciding factor. When the teams met in December during a night of high winds, the Pats ran the ball incessantly to run out 14-10 winners.

Winter storm Izzy, currently unleashing snow and ice in the Midwest, is set to sweep across parts of the South and East through the Martin Luther King holiday. An ice storm warning has been issued in parts of the Southeast.

The furor surrounding Novak Djokovic’s attempt to play in the Australian Open tennis championships is set for a defining moment early Sunday in Melbourne. A federal court will hear the federal government’s attempt to deport the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Among the several strands to the story: Deadspin highlighted how Djokovic showed little sympathy for former U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka when she declined to observe the sport’s rules regarding media obligations.

Former U.S. tennis star Chris Evert opened up about being diagnosed with the early stages of ovarian cancer, and this week began the first of six rounds of chemotherapy.

