(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING HEADLINES:

Officials in Memphis released police bodycam footage late Friday of the beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died from injuries suffered during a traffic stop earlier this month. President Joe Biden called the video footage “horrific.” The five officers involved, all Black, were fired and have been charged with murder and kidnapping. It’s unclear how they intend to plead. NAACP President Derrick Johnson urged Congress to pass police-reform legislation.

A 13-year-old Palestinian shot and injured two people in east Jerusalem less than a day after another gunman killed seven Israelis outside a synagogue, fueling concern about further attacks in one of the bloodiest months in years in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Three civilians were killed Saturday in a Russian strike on the Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army fired 10 missiles, one of them at Zaporizhzhia civilian infrastructure, 26 air strikes and 81 shells from multiple rocket systems.

BUZZING COMPANIES:

Intel shares tumbled after the company forecast one of the worst quarters in its history, touching off a broader selloff of chips companies as a slowdown in personal-computer sales ravages the industry. The stock had increased 14% this year, part of a rally for chip equities, but Intel’s decline wiped out most of that gain.

The founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, sought to influence a witness in his criminal fraud case using the messaging app Signal, prosecutors said. Bankman-Fried used Signal and email to contact the current general counsel of FTX — described as Witness-1 — saying he’d “love to reconnect and see if there’s a way for us to have a constructive relationship,” prosecutors said in the filing Friday. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges.

