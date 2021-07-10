(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to draw criticism on Twitter ahead of a planned easing of virus restrictions in the country next week.

Concern is rising about the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus, which was trending as the “Johnson variant” after Labour Party leader Keir Starmer blamed Johnson for the surge in infections.

Temperatures in Death Valley, California, reached an astounding 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius) on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the highest reading in over a century.

Fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship are on edge ahead of the main event of U.F.C. 264 on Saturday, which pits American Dustin Poirier against Irishman Conor McGregor.

The fight will be a chance at redemption for 32-year-old McGregor, who was knocked out by Poirier during their last fight in January.

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, removed a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, about four years after the city council stoked outrage among far-right groups by voting to take it down.

The statue became a national focal point in 2017 because of a white supremacist rally in defense of Confederate symbols, at which counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed when struck by a car.

At least one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday night outside the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California.

