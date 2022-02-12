(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

U.S President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak Saturday as part of a new flurry of diplomatic efforts over Ukraine. The U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency U.S. employees to leave the Kyiv embassy after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned late Friday that Russia could invade Ukraine as early as next week. “We are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it,” Sullivan said. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine.

Rand Paul, a Republican senator from Kentucky, voiced support for Canadian truckers protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates and their blockade of a key bridge near Detroit. “I hope the truckers do come to America,” he told the Daily Signal on Friday. “I hope they clog up cities.” Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is bracing for a potential U.S. trucker protest to begin as soon as this weekend.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a former Olympic snowboarder, accused U.S. coach Peter Foley of sexual misconduct in a series of Instagram posts. One post said that Foley, who is in China for the Olympics, has “taken naked photos of female athletes for over a decade.” The social media site allegedly pulled down the original post earlier this week, but Chythlook-Sifsof reposted the accusation Thursday. Foley denies wrongdoing and U.S. Ski and Snowboard said it’s investigating the allegations, according to the New York Times.

Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’s new Netflix series based on a true story about a European socialite grifter who swindled Manhattan’s elite, was released Friday to mixed social media reviews. The real Anna Delvey’s scheme unraveled in May 2019 when she was convicted of eight felonies, including grand larceny. Rhimes’s depiction chronicles the great con, and features a smorgasbord of opulence and excess.

