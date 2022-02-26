(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is being dubbed a hero for his wartime leadership and calls for fierce resistance to the Russian invasion. Amid Russian attempts to punch their way into Kyiv overnight, he posted selfie videos outdoors to dispel disinformation that he had fled or ordered a surrender. “I’m here. We won’t lay down our arms. We will defend our state,” the former comedian and actor said on Saturday.

Turkey has denied claims it has or will close the Black Sea to Russian warship access, contradicting comments Zelenskiy made on Twitter, a senior Turkish official with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The official said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not tell Zelenskiy that Turkey would ban passage of the ships. Turkish officials have called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and have offered to mediate the crisis.

Ten years ago, Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black 17-year-old, walked out of a Florida convenience store on his way home, and was pursued and shot by George Zimmerman, a member of the neighborhood watch. Zimmerman was later acquitted of all charges, spurring a national movement to recognize and fight against the unjust killing of Black people.

CDC officials loosened recommendations for Covid-19 masking, saying in areas where risk from the virus is low, most people can go without masks in indoor public places. The move indicates a shift in the federal government’s pandemic response to prioritizing hospitals and vulnerable people over broadly preventing infections. The new CDC recommendations did not lift mask mandates on public transportation.

