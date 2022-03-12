(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media today:

“Warning” signs about propaganda, Russia and partisan politics are dominating political Twitter. #Thatsawarningsign has also taken aim at anti-vaccination protests, new restrictions on reproductive freedom and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Professional wrestler Ettore Ewen, known as Big E, broke his neck after landing on his head during a WWE Smackdown match on Friday. Big E, who was rushed out of the arena on a stretcher, posted a video from the hospital telling fans “don’t worry about old me.”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t face criminal charges stemming from lawsuits filed by 22 women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Watson, who maintained he had done nothing wrong. An attorney for the women said civil cases against the NFL star would continue.

“Turning Red,” the new animated feature from Disney’s Pixar unit, was released to the company’s Disney+ streaming service on Friday.

The streaming release of “Turning Red,” which examines cultural and generation differences and challenges among Asian immigrant families, is an experiment for Disney.

Two years since the pandemic hit the U.S., Hollywood is still trying to figure out the best way to distribute its signature product. The company released its last big animated film, “Encanto,” over the Thanksgiving weekend to disappointing ticket sales.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.