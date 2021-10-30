Social Media Buzz: What Biden Told the Pope; the Queen; Roblox

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s what’s buzzing on social media:

Fact-checkers pounced to debunk a nine-second tweet in which President Joe Biden appeared to call Pope Francis “the famous African-American baseball player.” The two leaders met in the Vatican Friday.

The full version of the clip shows Biden telling the story of U.S. pitcher Satchel Paige, who didn’t play in the major leagues until his 40s, the president said, “because he was black.”

Concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth prompted reassurance Saturday from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He said she “seems in very good form.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement Friday that the Queen’s doctors “advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.”

Fans of Roblox, the popular gaming platform, blamed an outage that began on Friday on a deal with Chipotle to give away free burritos as part of a Halloween promotion.

Roblox was quick to deny any connection and said it was working to restore service.

The day before Halloween, people were scouring social media for Monster Mash music mixes and “scary movies.”

