(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING TWEETS

Representative Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, faced off against opponents in a primary debate for Wyoming’s sole Congressional seat. Clips of the debate were widely shared, as her challengers raised conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and vaccines, the war in Ukraine and whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Cheney, trailing in the polls, didn’t back down from her contention that that there are “politicians in this country, beginning with Donald Trump, who have lied to the American people.”

Elon Musk ended an unusual silent streak on Twitter, reemerging to post a photo of himself, his children and Pope Francis.

BUZZING HEADLINES

Disney has fired actor Hugo Speer from the upcoming reboot of The Full Monty following allegations of “inappropriate conduct.” The 53-year-old was accused of exposing himself to a woman on the production team, the Times of London reported. He has denied the allegations. The Disney+ series comes 25 years after the original film. Speer had been set to again play Guy.

Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, threatening high winds and lashing rains across the Carolinas and Virginia ahead of Monday’s July Fourth holiday, and potentially causing more travel delays.

